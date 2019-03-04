Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Monroe Coffee, 75, of Magnolia, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Elizabethtown.



He was an avid University of Kentucky Wildcats fan, fisherman and a Sportsman Lake card player.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Coffee; and his parents, Shelby and Margie Milby Price.



Survivors include a sister, Norma (David) Wade of Harrodsburg; three brothers, Jerry (Brenda) Price, Clay (Pam) Price and Neal (Laura) Price, all of Magnolia; a special sister, Kathy Turner of Hodgenville; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. EST Wednesday, March 6, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Brother Jerry Bird officiating. Burial with full military honors follows in Wilson Cemetery near Gabe.



Visitation is from 4:30 to 8 p.m. EST Tuesday and continues from 9 a.m. EST until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Nolynn Separate Baptist Association Campground Pew Fund, in care of, Charlie Jordan, 5529 Garrow Ave. Louisville, KY 40219 or the Hodgenville Gideon Camp P.O. Box 25 Hodgenville, KY 42748.

