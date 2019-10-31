Morris Burkhead, 91, of Big Clifty, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.



He was born March 23, 1928, in Hardin County, the son of George and Mary Rena Harris Burkhead and was married to Dolores Ann Drury Burkhead.



He was a farmer and member of St. Paul Catholic Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents; George and Mary Rena Burkhead and his wife; Dolores Ann Burkhead.



Mr. Burkhead is survived by four children, Phyllis Burkhead, Theresa Miller (Jeremy), David Lee Burkhead (Martina) and Jeffrey Burkhead (Monica). Other survivors include a sister, Bernice McCombs, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



A funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. CDT Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Leitchfield. Burial follows in St. Paul Cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. CDT Friday and continues from 8 to 10:30 a.m. CDT Saturday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson. A prayer service is at 7 p.m. CDT today at the funeral home.