Morris Edward "Mo" Coffey, 71, of Vine Grove, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.



Morris was a licensed funeral director for more than 47 years, where he served 30 years at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home and was the former owner of Coffey and Chism Funeral Home, both in Vine Grove, and most recently serving at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington. He also currently served as vice chairman of the Kentucky State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors.



He was very active in his community, serving as past president of the Vine Grove Optimist Club, member of Vine Grove Chamber of Commerce, Radcliff Chamber of Commerce, Radcliff Rotary Club, the Vine Grove Masonic Lodge No. 603 F&AM and was a Kentucky Colonel. He took pride in being the founder of the Optimist Club Haunted House and the Optimist Club Project Santa, which helped underprivileged children and families in his community at Christmas.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William E. and Virginia Coffey; and a sister, Susan Busick.



Morris is survived by his wife of 51 years, Shirley Morgan Coffey; three daughters, Lori Scobee, Lisa Hatfield (Billy) and Leslie Blackford (David); a brother, Bill Coffey; and 12 grandchildren.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Valley View Baptist Church, 501 Valley View Drive in Vine Grove. Burial follows in Ekron Baptist Church Cemetery.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.



Memorial gifts in his memory are suggested to the Vine Grove Optimist Club – Project Santa.



