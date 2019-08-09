Mose Thomas Crosby, 77, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Retired Sgt. 1st Class Crosby was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He also retired from civil service work at Fort Knox. He was a member of North Hardin Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mose and Rosa Bell Crosby; a sister, Ada Bell Wardlaw; and five brothers, Nathan Crosby, Matthew Crosby, Milton Crosby, Timothy Crosby and John Crosby.
Survivors include his wife, Amanda Louise Crosby of Radcliff; a son, Michael Lee (Susan Koonce) Crosby of Indianapolis; a daughter, Delicia Dawn Crosby of Radcliff; two brothers, Esau (Bert) Crosby of South Carolina and Carlnell (Mae Lois) Crosby of Georgia; a sister, Marylene Heard of South Carolina; five grandchildren, Michael Lee Crosby Jr., Kimberly Shawnette Crosby, Andre Donte Crosby, Sydney Nicole Evans and Cameron Anthony Crosby; five great-grandchildren, Navaeha Marrie Crosby, Michael Lee Crosby III, Joshua Crosby, Andrea Crosby and Keaton Crosby; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at North Hardin Church of Christ with Brother Mike Parks officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff and continues at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 10, 2019