Mose Thomas Crosby

  • "Im at a loss for words! You truly are a wonderful kind man..."
    - tabitha crosby
Service Information
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY
40160
(270)-351-3172
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
North Hardin Church of Christ
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
North Hardin Church of Christ
Obituary
Mose Thomas Crosby, 77, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Retired Sgt. 1st Class Crosby was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He also retired from civil service work at Fort Knox. He was a member of North Hardin Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mose and Rosa Bell Crosby; a sister, Ada Bell Wardlaw; and five brothers, Nathan Crosby, Matthew Crosby, Milton Crosby, Timothy Crosby and John Crosby.

Survivors include his wife, Amanda Louise Crosby of Radcliff; a son, Michael Lee (Susan Koonce) Crosby of Indianapolis; a daughter, Delicia Dawn Crosby of Radcliff; two brothers, Esau (Bert) Crosby of South Carolina and Carlnell (Mae Lois) Crosby of Georgia; a sister, Marylene Heard of South Carolina; five grandchildren, Michael Lee Crosby Jr., Kimberly Shawnette Crosby, Andre Donte Crosby, Sydney Nicole Evans and Cameron Anthony Crosby; five great-grandchildren, Navaeha Marrie Crosby, Michael Lee Crosby III, Joshua Crosby, Andrea Crosby and Keaton Crosby; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at North Hardin Church of Christ with Brother Mike Parks officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff and continues at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 10, 2019
