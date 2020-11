Or Copy this URL to Share

Murrel Lannie Richardson, 80, of Leitchfield, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.



Survivors include a son, David Richardson of Leitchfield; a daughter, Melody Nash of Bowling Green; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two stepgrandchildren.



Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. A private funeral is planned.



