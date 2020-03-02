Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myra Joyce "Granny" Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Myra Joyce "Granny" Brown, 93, of Enterprise, Alabama, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at 11:52 p.m. at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Gail



She was born in Powderly, Alabama, close to Birmingham. She attended Jones Valley High School in Powderly. She lived most of her adult life in Radcliff, where Joyce and her husband, Shelby Brown, owned and operated Brown's Shoe Repair Shop until they retired. Joyce was a member of the Eastern Star in Radcliff and active with VFW. After Shelby's passing, Joyce continued to stay active and worked at Steward Manor as the assistant monitor. In 2015, she moved to Enterprise to be near family. Joyce lived life to fullest and loved her sports, especially, her Kentucky Wildcats. For being 93, she was very tech-savvy. She facetimed her family members daily, was proficient on her computer and loved making her own special birthday cards.



Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Ressie and Harvey McDanal; her husband, Shelby L. Brown; and her eldest son, Dennis Smith.



Joyce is survived by her sister, Betty Torbert; her brother, H.O. McDanal; her two sons, retired Brig. Gen. Joseph A. (Gail) Smith and Chuck (JoJo) Smith; her five grandchildren, Chris (Emma), Jason, Derek (Megan), Savannah and Sara; and her eight great-grandchildren.



She will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park in Dothan, Alabama. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Her Facebook page will remain open for those wishing to send condolences to the family. Myra Joyce "Granny" Brown, 93, of Enterprise, Alabama, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at 11:52 p.m. at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Gail Smith She was born in Powderly, Alabama, close to Birmingham. She attended Jones Valley High School in Powderly. She lived most of her adult life in Radcliff, where Joyce and her husband, Shelby Brown, owned and operated Brown's Shoe Repair Shop until they retired. Joyce was a member of the Eastern Star in Radcliff and active with VFW. After Shelby's passing, Joyce continued to stay active and worked at Steward Manor as the assistant monitor. In 2015, she moved to Enterprise to be near family. Joyce lived life to fullest and loved her sports, especially, her Kentucky Wildcats. For being 93, she was very tech-savvy. She facetimed her family members daily, was proficient on her computer and loved making her own special birthday cards.Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Ressie and Harvey McDanal; her husband, Shelby L. Brown; and her eldest son, Dennis Smith.Joyce is survived by her sister, Betty Torbert; her brother, H.O. McDanal; her two sons, retired Brig. Gen. Joseph A. (Gail) Smith and Chuck (JoJo) Smith; her five grandchildren, Chris (Emma), Jason, Derek (Megan), Savannah and Sara; and her eight great-grandchildren.She will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park in Dothan, Alabama. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Her Facebook page will remain open for those wishing to send condolences to the family. Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close