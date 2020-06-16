Myrlin Taylor Huff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Myrlin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrlin Taylor Huff, 80, of Radcliff, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Kensington Center in Elizabethtown.

Mrs. Huff was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother who was faithfully devoted to her Savior.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clay Huff; two brothers, Donald Taylor and J.C. Taylor; and a sister, Loretta Daugherty.

Survivors include four children, Vicki Duvall and her husband, James, of Shepherdsville, Edwin Compton and his wife, Mary, of Radcliff, Patience A. Compton of Florida and Jason Compton of Taylorsville; three brothers, Willy Taylor of Radcliff, Billy Taylor and his wife, Virginia, of Elizabethtown, and Jimmy Taylor and his wife, Gladys, of Elizabethtown; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Visitation and services for Mrs. Huff will be private with burial in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

Condolences can be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 16 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved