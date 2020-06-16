Myrlin Taylor Huff, 80, of Radcliff, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Kensington Center in Elizabethtown.
Mrs. Huff was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother who was faithfully devoted to her Savior.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clay Huff; two brothers, Donald Taylor and J.C. Taylor; and a sister, Loretta Daugherty.
Survivors include four children, Vicki Duvall and her husband, James, of Shepherdsville, Edwin Compton and his wife, Mary, of Radcliff, Patience A. Compton of Florida and Jason Compton of Taylorsville; three brothers, Willy Taylor of Radcliff, Billy Taylor and his wife, Virginia, of Elizabethtown, and Jimmy Taylor and his wife, Gladys, of Elizabethtown; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Visitation and services for Mrs. Huff will be private with burial in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Condolences can be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 16 to Jun. 19, 2020.