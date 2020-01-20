Myrtle Helms Needham, 90, of Eastview, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
She was a native of Eastview, a former lunch lady at Howevalley Elementary School and retired from Bussman after 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John Needham; a granddaughter, Holly Brook Lafferty; her parents, C.E. Helms and Vicie Goodman Helms; a brother, J.P. Helms; and a sister, Beatrice Cundiff.
She is survived by a daughter, Patsy Nugent of Big Clifty; two grandchildren, Tara Lafferty Blakeman (Nelson) and Michael Nugent (Felicia); two great-grandchildren, Jaron and Jayden Nugent; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Brown Funeral Home with Brother Ron Davis officiating. Burial follows in Smith Chapel Cemetery in Eastview.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 21, 2020