Nancy Cole-Allen

Nancy Cole-Allen, 61, of Big Spring, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at her residence.

Her memberships include Corinth Baptist Church, ISEE, ISEE International Board, Kentucky Bluegrass ISEE Chapter, Kentucky Blasting Conference, lifetime NRA and many horse show organizations.

She was preceded in death by her father, Chuck Ryan.

Survivors include her husband, Mike Allen of Big Spring; two children, Donnie Cole-Allen of Irvington and Kristie Bishop of Big Spring; six grandchildren, Braelyn Caster, Colt Caster, Zach Atkins, Ryan Cole, Amelia Cole and Audrey Cole; her mother, Vera Ryan of Louisville; a brother, Chris Ryan of Louisville; and a host of family and friends.

A celebration of life service is at 6 p.m. EST Friday, Jan. 24, at Corinth Baptist Church, 5042 S. Highway 105 in McQuady with the Rev. Andrew Rupard officiating.

Visitation is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Friday at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, 5042 S. Highway 105, McQuady, KY 40153 in memory of Nancy Cole-Allen
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 23, 2020
