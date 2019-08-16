Nancy Gail Haycraft, 64, of Berea, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cincinnati.
She was born July 8, 1955, in Elizabethtown to Charlie Thomas and Vivian Rose Miller. Nancy graduated from North Hardin High School, Class of 1973, and was a graduate of the nursing program at Elizabethtown Community College. Nancy most recently worked as a registered nurse and health educator for Berea Health Ministries and was a member of Berea Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Thomas Miller; a brother, Steven Nall; and her stepfather, William "Bill" Smith.
Survivors include her four daughters, Lindsay Bruner, Kristen Bruner Hyden (Wes), Sarah Haycraft Williams (Mason) and Hannah Haycraft Strong (Devon); a grandson, Conner; her mother, Vivian R. Smith; three brothers, Thomas Miller (Denise), Michael Miller (Donna) and Arthur Miller; and four sisters, Carol Brooks (Don), Brenda Brown (Bob), Alice Hartman (Bob) and Lee Anne Williams (Roy). Nancy also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends to cherish her memory.
A private memorial service for Nancy was held Aug. 12 in Berea. The body was cremated.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.lakesfuneralhome.com.
To honor her memory, donations may be made to www.americanbrainfoundation.org.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 17, 2019