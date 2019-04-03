Nancy Jane Dennis, 93, of Lebanon Junction, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include two sons, Danny Dale Dennis and Chris Cole; a daughter, Mary Blair; eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Dusty Acres House of Prayers with the Rev. Harold Decker, the Rev. Bruce Perry and Brother Russell Laswell officiating. Burial follows in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Kappel Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2019