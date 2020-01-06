Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Jane Frank. View Sign Service Information Trent-Dowell Funeral Home 308 South Hardin Street Hardinsburg , KY 40143 (270)-756-2172 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Jane Frank, 92, of Hardinsburg, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Breckinridge Memorial Nursing Facility.



She was born in Graham on June 27, 1927, the daughter of the late Clarence and Glendora Vaughan Wilkins. Nancy, along with her business partner, Rugene Hinton, owned and operated Nancy and Rugene's Beauty Shop in downtown Hardinsburg. This was a place where many women in Breckinridge County gathered, usually on Friday, to get their hair done and talk about happenings during the week. Many friendships were made and problems solved during their time at the shop. Nancy was a member of Hardinsburg Baptist Church, where she was very active. She along with several women in the church prepared meals following funeral services as a way to offer comfort to the families. She also was involved with family dinners that were held at the church. After retirement, Nancy continued working as a hairdresser at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehab.



She enjoyed cross stitch, cooking and canning - especially her famous beets.



In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband John; a granddaughter. Laura Elizabeth Matthews; and nine siblings, Jewell, Tommy, Jimmy, Neville, Lawrence, Dorothy, Dillard, Anna Laura and Louise.



Nancy is survived by her two daughters, Jane Matthews and her husband, Tommy, of Hardinsburg and Betty Jaggers and her husband, Larry, of Glendale; a granddaughter, Lauren Hinton, her husband, Adam, and their son, Eli Graham Hinton, of Cecilia; and a sister, Betty Barhyte of Michigan.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. CST Thursday, Jan. 9, at Hardinsburg Baptist Church, 515 West Highway 60 in Hardinsburg with Revs. Todd Brown and Harry Dooley officiating. Burial follows in Ivy Hill Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. CST Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, 308 South Hardin Street in Hardinsburg and continues at 9 a.m. CST Thursday at the church.



