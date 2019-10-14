Nancy Jenkins Robey, 88, of Elizabethtown, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at her home.



She was born Aug. 17, 1931, in Scott County and was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John D. Robey; her parents, Andy and Lula Jenkins; and eight brothers and sisters.



Survivors include a son, Dennis (Sheila) Robey of Elizabethtown; four daughters, Deborah Thomas of Elizabethtown, Johnita Robey of Frankfort, Pam (Tommy) Holland of Pensacola, Florida, and Johnnie Sue Robey of Willisburg; five grandchildren, John T. (Kim) Thomas and Nancy J. Robey, all of Elizabethtown, Chad (Ashley) Craig of Shelbyville and Damon (Haley) Burchfield and Andy Burchfield, all of Lexington; and four great grandchildren, Preston T. Thomas of Elizabethtown, Chase Craig and Lucy Craig of Frankfort and Alexis Burchfield of Lexington.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Pastor Bill Langley officiating. Burial is at 10 a.m. Friday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.





