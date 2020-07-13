Nancy L. Kimball, 82, of Springfield, Ohio, formerly of Elizabethtown, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 2, 2020, at the home of her daughter.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Russell Kimball, also of Springfield; a son, Tad (Virginia) Kimball of Burkburnett, Texas; three daughters, Leslee (Allen) Skees of Glendale, Debbra (David) Babb of Rochester, New York, and LaDonna Smith of Naples, Florida; seven grandchildren, Angel (Vanley) Hawkins, Tony Borja, Alexa Kimball, Elizabeth Babb, Ashlee Skees, Joshua Babb and T.J. Kimball; three great-grandchildren, Trey Lawler, Wesley Lawler and Mallory Hawkins; a great-great-grandson, Cayson Lawler; a sister, Linda Bushu of Destin, Florida; a sister-in-law, Patty (Frank) Gladich of San Pedro, California; a brother-in-law, Joe (Sue) Kimball of St. Paris, Ohio; and many cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends.
Littleton and Rue Funeral Home of Springfield, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
The family requests donations be made to Hospice of Dayton
, 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420, 937-258-5537.