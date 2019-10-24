Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Louise Woodard. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home 2072 S. Dixie Blvd. Radcliff , KY 40160 (270)-351-3172 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Louise Woodard, 74, of Radcliff, born July 15, 1945, in Chicago, entered Heaven's gates Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. After a courageous battle with an illness, Nancy passes away peacefully.



A loving, nurturing mother and homemaker, Nancy was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. Nancy also loved entertaining at home.



Nancy enjoyed life to the fullest. She was very worldly as she was able to enjoy and travel all around the world as an Army wife. She loved keeping up with the latest trends in other countries. Through her travels, she touched many lives with her infectious laughter, generosity, quick wit, caring and open heart.



Nancy always made sure she kept up with every political update and always was up to date with all current events. Nancy was very patriotic and helped veterans get help and support with benefits.



Nancy was a beautiful mother, wife, significant other, sister, cousin, grandmother, teacher and friend.



Nancy was preceded in death and was widowed from James E. Woodard; her father, William Randolph; her mother, Lillian Graves Randolph; and two brothers, Thomas Randolph and David "Sonny" Randolph.



Nancy's survivors include her life partner of 27 years, Sylvester Tolbert; a daughter, Tanja Woodard Bradford; three stepdaughters, Sylvia Tolbert, Lisa Tolbert and Sylbol Tolbert; a sister-in-law, Pauline Harmon; more extended family in Louisville and Muncie, Indiana, including a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, grandkids, great-grandkids and very close friends.



Nancy had a group of women whom she loved and considered extended family, Wanda Stephens, Viva Rhodes, Helga Sims-Kiddle, Lillie Henderson Sparks, Irma Nowlin, her caregiver, and Lee Vernis Milner, her neighbor.



No services are scheduled at this time.



Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 25, 2019

