Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield 306 West Main St. P O Box 90 Leitchfield , KY 42755 (270)-259-4061





She was born Oct. 13, 1943, in Grayson County, the daughter of the late Lawrence F. and Eula L. Williams Stanton.



She retired from Gates Rubber Company after 20 years of employment. She enjoyed singing, working crossword puzzles, reading, farming, playing Farmville on Facebook and playing with her dog, Trump. She was saved at Broadford Missionary Baptist Church at age 11 and has been a faithful member through the years.



She is survived by her husband, Herman Constant of Upton; two daughters, Lisa Hay (Don) and Mona Love (Bobby Richards), all of Upton; three grandchildren, Stephanie Murphy, Jessica Hogan (Troy) and Samantha Ervin (Jason); five great-grandchildren, Molly and Audrey Murphy, Wesley and Rebecca Ervin and Gavin Hogan; sisters-in-law, May Donna Stanton, Lucille Stanton, Euna Stanton, Janice Stanton and special friend and sister-in-law, Linda White; and several nieces and nephews.



Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Franklin, Gene, the Rev. Abb, Conroy and Larry Stanton; her sisters, Estell Dennis, Louise Downs, Dorothy Branham, Winona Hawkins and Lorene Haycraft; four infant siblings; and infant granddaughter, Julie Ann Hay.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. CST Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Terry Priddy, Bro. Don Hay and Allen Stanton will be officiating. Burial follows in Stanton Cemetery.



Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. CST Monday and from 9 a.m. CST Tuesday until time of services.



