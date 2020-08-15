Naomi Nicole Diezman, 28, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 14, 2020, at her home.



She was born June 1, 1992, at Fort Knox, the daughter of Russell L Diezman of East Liverpool, Ohio, and Deborah Ann (Moss) Diezman of Elizabethtown.



Nikki was preceded in death by her mother, Deborah.



Nikki is survived by her father, Russell Diezman; two brothers, James L. Diezman and Sean R. Diezman, both of Elizabethtown; a paternal grandmother, Nadyne Diezman; a maternal grandmother, Beverly Moss; as well several aunts, uncles and cousins.



Funeral services for Nikki will be private.



The family requests donations be made in Nikki's name to Jewish Hospital of Louisville.





