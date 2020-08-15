1/
Naomi Nicole Diezman
Naomi Nicole Diezman, 28, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 14, 2020, at her home.

She was born June 1, 1992, at Fort Knox, the daughter of Russell L Diezman of East Liverpool, Ohio, and Deborah Ann (Moss) Diezman of Elizabethtown.

Nikki was preceded in death by her mother, Deborah.

Nikki is survived by her father, Russell Diezman; two brothers, James L. Diezman and Sean R. Diezman, both of Elizabethtown; a paternal grandmother, Nadyne Diezman; a maternal grandmother, Beverly Moss; as well several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services for Nikki will be private.

The family requests donations be made in Nikki's name to Jewish Hospital of Louisville.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
