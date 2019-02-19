Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Naomi Ruth Patterson. View Sign

Naomi Ruth Patterson, 85, of Glendale, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at her home.



"To all of my friends in this area. I have passed from this world to the next (Heaven). I have no fear and I am wrapped in God's presence. I was born Aug. 20, 1933, to Rev. Thomas and Edith Bailey, wonderful people. They lived a godly life before me and I pray that each one that has known me will have felt God's presence. I have a wonderful sister, Norma E. Self, who is 15 months younger than I am and also lived a godly life. We have lived together for six years and it has been a great joy. I don't have words to express it."



She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Donnie and David; and two granddaughters.



Survivors include a daughter, Norene (Russell) Powell; a son, Larry (Dawn) Patterson; two grandsons, Doug (Amy) Powell and Jeryn Patterson; four granddaughters, Lisa (Richard) Goodwin, Selena and Sierra Ash and Lexie Murphy; and five great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Extended Hands Church in Glendale with the Rev. Herb Williams officiating.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues a 1 p.m. Sunday at the church.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Extended Hands Church, 175 East Rhudes Creek Road, Elizabethtown, KY 42701.

306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737

