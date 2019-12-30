Natalie Catherine O'Neal (Roten), 63, of Big Springs, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a native of Hardin County, a registered nurse for Humana and was in nursing for more than 20 years. She was a peacemaker and a loving mom.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George O'Neal; her parents, Glenial and Alma Jenkins Tharpe; a brother, Dale Tharpe; and a daughter-in-law, Carmella Dee Roten.
Survivors include a daughter, Michelle Meyers (Charlie) of Radcliff; two sons, Kristopher Lee Roten of Brandenburg and Bobby Roten (Kristin) of Big Springs; a brother, Byron Tharpe (Sarah Brown) of Vermont; a sister, Sharon Jones (Ken) of Louisville; and seven grandchildren, Patience Green, Cody Roten, Chyann Green, Lilly Miller, Daniel Miller, James Miller and Leanna Roten.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Sarah Brown officiating. Burial follows in Mel Mel Cemetery in Big Springs.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 31, 2019