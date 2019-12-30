Natalie Catherine O'Neal (Roten), 63, of Big Springs, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was a native of Hardin County, a registered nurse for Humana and was in nursing for more than 20 years. She was a peacemaker and a loving mom.



She was preceded in death by her husband, George O'Neal; her parents, Glenial and Alma Jenkins Tharpe; a brother, Dale Tharpe; and a daughter-in-law, Carmella Dee Roten.



Survivors include a daughter, Michelle Meyers (Charlie) of Radcliff; two sons, Kristopher Lee Roten of Brandenburg and Bobby Roten (Kristin) of Big Springs; a brother, Byron Tharpe (Sarah Brown) of Vermont; a sister, Sharon Jones (Ken) of Louisville; and seven grandchildren, Patience Green, Cody Roten, Chyann Green, Lilly Miller, Daniel Miller, James Miller and Leanna Roten.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Sarah Brown officiating. Burial follows in Mel Mel Cemetery in Big Springs.



Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

