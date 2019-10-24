Natasha La'Shaun Embree, 39, of Hodgenville, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Survivors include her husband, Anthony Phillips; three daughters, Kyya Dai'Shaun Embree, Ozariah Ange'lique Embree and Chyna Monaie' Phillips; a son, Shuquoie Nasir Embree; and her father, Henry "Gibbs" Embree.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Rev. Scott Curle officiating.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 25, 2019