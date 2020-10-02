1/1
Nathan "Nate" Graham
Nathan "Nate" Graham, 50, of Hodgenville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his residence.

He was an employee of Hodgenville Housing Authority; a former employee of Sunrise Manor Nursing Home and attended Magnolia Baptist Church.

Nate is survived by his mother, Daphne Loyall of Hodgenville; his father, Ernie Graham of Hodgenville; his grandmother, Bernadette Strickland, age 95, of Kuttawa; a brother, Johnny Graham of Hodgenville; a stepbrother, Chris (Samantha) Loyall of Magnolia; three half brothers, Zack Loyall and Toby (Ali) Loyall, all of Hodgenville, and Cassidy "Boy" (Katie) Loyall of Elizabethtown; his aunts and uncles, Susan (Stephen) Stewart, James (Audrey) Graham, Matt (Debbie) Strickland, Deborah Cofer, Patty Faast and Paula Strickland; his best friend, Greg Sidebottomand several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Burial follows in Brackett Cemetery near Upton.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues at 9 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
