Nathan "Nate" Graham, 50, of Hodgenville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his residence.



He was an employee of Hodgenville Housing Authority; a former employee of Sunrise Manor Nursing Home and attended Magnolia Baptist Church.



Nate is survived by his mother, Daphne Loyall of Hodgenville; his father, Ernie Graham of Hodgenville; his grandmother, Bernadette Strickland, age 95, of Kuttawa; a brother, Johnny Graham of Hodgenville; a stepbrother, Chris (Samantha) Loyall of Magnolia; three half brothers, Zack Loyall and Toby (Ali) Loyall, all of Hodgenville, and Cassidy "Boy" (Katie) Loyall of Elizabethtown; his aunts and uncles, Susan (Stephen) Stewart, James (Audrey) Graham, Matt (Debbie) Strickland, Deborah Cofer, Patty Faast and Paula Strickland; his best friend, Greg Sidebottomand several nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Burial follows in Brackett Cemetery near Upton.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues at 9 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.





