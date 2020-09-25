1/
Naydean Newton Creason
Naydean Newton Creason, 71, of Hodgenville, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her residence.

Survivors include her husband, Tommy Creason; a daughter, Jessica Retliff; three grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Austin Stillwell officiating. Burial follows in Aetna Grove Church Cemetery in Green County.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m.Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 25 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
