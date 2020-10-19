1/
Nellie Frances Bird
Nellie Frances Bird, 92, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of North Hardin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Bird; four daughters, Gail Millitson, Davona Thomas, Nelva Robertson and Paula Hudson; one son, Leslie Bird; and her parents; George and Rudelle Burks Spratt.

Survivors include her brother, Lamar Spratt; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

To light a candle of remembrance and leave an online condolence, go to trowbridgefh.com.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
