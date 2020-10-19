Nellie Frances Bird, 92, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of North Hardin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Bird; four daughters, Gail Millitson, Davona Thomas, Nelva Robertson and Paula Hudson; one son, Leslie Bird; and her parents; George and Rudelle Burks Spratt.
Survivors include her brother, Lamar Spratt; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen by the family.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.