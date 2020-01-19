Nellie H. Bennett, 84, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
She was a native of Hardin County and a member of Northside Baptist Church. She loved to cook and she provided love and support for more than 70 children in Hardin County.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Ira Bennett Jr.; a son, Gary Wayne Bennett; her parents, Bryant H. and Mary Larkin; and two brothers, Frank Vessels and Ray Thomas.
She is survived by a son, Roger Bennett (Gwen Kloeppel) of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Rebecca Murdock (Jason), Joseph Bennett (Andrea) and Katie Bennett (Justin); and four great-grandchildren, Pixie Murdock, William Bennett, Sydney Bennett and Luca Davis.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Northside Baptist Church with Joseph Bennett and the Rev. Kevin Roberts officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown City Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Northside Baptist Church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 20, 2020