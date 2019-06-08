Nellie M. Hughes-Millward, 72, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Symphony of Valley Farms Nursing Facility in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. Millward; her parents, James R. and Mary E. Bell Hughes; three sisters, Clara Hands, Christine Bilger and Mae Harold; four brothers, Thomas Hughes, Earl Reed, Ralph "Dusty" Bell and Jerry Bell.
Survivors include three children, David Evangelista of Vine Grove, Samantha Smith of Flaherty, and Laurie Hamblin (Paul) of Amsterdam, New York; 10 grandchildren, Kassandra Evangelista, Jessica Evangelista, Adriana Eady, Richard Caves, Donovan Caves, Dessiray Hamblin, Maria Hamblin, Hannah Hamblin, Hailee Hamblin and Paul Hamblin Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Emilee Federle and Thomas Federle; two sisters, Susan Cansdale and Carol Gowan; a brother, Warren Hughes; nieces and nephews, Connie Jo Conley, Michael Gowan, Mary Gowan, Nancy Gowan, Mary Hughes, Mary Ann Hughes and Tammy Hughes; and a host of family and friends.
Cremation was chosen by the family.
Memorial donations can be made to www.alz.org
Condolences can be expressed at www.chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 9, 2019