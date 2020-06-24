Neoma Caulk Peters
1929 - 2020
Neoma Caulk Peters, 90, of Campbellsville, formerly of Elizabethtown, daughter of the late Harland Caulk and Esther Parrott Caulk, was born July 7, 1929, in Taylor County. She died at 6:05 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, in Campbellsville.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Neoma was a longtime member of Mount Gilboa Baptist Church, where she had been a Sunday school teacher and also was the pianist at Saloma Baptist Church for several years. She was a homemaker and had worked 12 years at Fruit of the Loom and Lake Cumberland Community Services in Somerset. She united in marriage to William "Bill" Peters June 17, 1944, and he preceded her in death Sept. 16, 2013. Neoma loved to sing and working in her flowers, particularly her roses.

Neoma also was preceded in death by a grandson, David Williams.

Survivors include three daughters, Donna Edwards and her husband, Allen, of Elizabethtown, Susan Kleindl and her husband, Gary, of Lexington and Nancy Williams and her husband, the Rev. Tommy Williams, of Kingsport, Tennessee; a granddaughter, Dena Porter and her husband, Bond, of Kingsport; and four great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

A private graveside service was Wednesday, June 24, at Mount Gilboa Baptist Church Cemetery in Campbellsville with Brother Randy Logsdon officiating. Burial followed in Mount Gilboa Baptist Church Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy are requested to be donations to Gideon Bibles and may be made through Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.

Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
My mamaw was very special to me. I will miss her so much. Some of my favorite memories with her were singing around the piano at her house. I wish I had lived closer to her, so my own children could have memories with her like I do.
June 24, 2020
June 24, 2020
June 23, 2020
Susan, I am very sorry for your loss. I didnt know your parents but they certainly had a wonderful daughter! You are in my thoughts and prayers. Celia Reynolds Pendleton
June 23, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss! I loved Neoma and served on the local Positive Action Council with her years ago. Your family will always have a special place in my heart! Some of my most precious memories are of babysitting David and Dena. Love you all! Ruby Mattingly Colvin
