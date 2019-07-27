Nickie Lamel Ireland, 71, of Princeton, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Princeton Health and Rehab in Princeton.
He was born in White Mills to Paul and Dorothy Ireland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Edna Booker and baby sisters Brenda Sharon Ireland and Paula Joy Ireland; and three brothers, James Ireland, Lonnie Ireland and Louie Ireland.
Survivors include his sister, Evelyn Kirchheimer of Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with the Rev. Tim Dennis officiating. Burial follows in White Mills Community Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 28, 2019