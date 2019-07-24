Nicole Leanne (Smith) Murray

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicole Leanne (Smith) Murray.
Service Information
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY
42748
(270)-358-4151
Obituary
Send Flowers

Nicole Leanne Smith Murray, 39, of New Haven, passed away, Monday, July 22, 2019, at her residence.

She was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church and an employee of Metalsa in Elizabethtown. Nicole loved horseback riding, photography and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Murray; her maternal grandfather, Shorty Gardner; her paternal grandparents; and a niece, Emma Smith.

Survivors include four daughters, Destinee (Michael Brown) Beach of Leitchfield, Haleigh (Tyler Love) Beach of New Haven, Morrigan Murray of Rineyville and Muirgheal Murray of New Haven; her parents, Billy and Glenda Gardner Smith of Elizabethtown; a brother, Timothy "Timmy" Smith of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Kaidyn Brown and Adalynn Barton; her maternal grandmother, Dorothy Gardner of New Haven; and several aunts and uncles.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brothers Randy Pettus and Steve Campbell officiating. Burial follows in Union Christian Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.