Nicole Leanne Smith Murray, 39, of New Haven, passed away, Monday, July 22, 2019, at her residence.
She was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church and an employee of Metalsa in Elizabethtown. Nicole loved horseback riding, photography and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Murray; her maternal grandfather, Shorty Gardner; her paternal grandparents; and a niece, Emma Smith.
Survivors include four daughters, Destinee (Michael Brown) Beach of Leitchfield, Haleigh (Tyler Love) Beach of New Haven, Morrigan Murray of Rineyville and Muirgheal Murray of New Haven; her parents, Billy and Glenda Gardner Smith of Elizabethtown; a brother, Timothy "Timmy" Smith of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Kaidyn Brown and Adalynn Barton; her maternal grandmother, Dorothy Gardner of New Haven; and several aunts and uncles.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brothers Randy Pettus and Steve Campbell officiating. Burial follows in Union Christian Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 25, 2019