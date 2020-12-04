1/
Nikolajs Nick Sencenko
Nikolajs "Nick" Sencenko, 84, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

He was born in Riga, Lativia, to Nikolajs Sr. and Elsa Sencenko. He was a machinist for 50 years at a 7UP bottling company.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Boris Sencenko.

Survivors include his loving wife, Diane Sencenko of Elizabethtown; and a daughter, Kristy Sencenko of Elizabethtown.

A private family service is at noon Monday, Dec. 7, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens in Cecilia with Deacon Dean Sear officiating. Burial follows.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Service
12:00 PM
Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
769-6341
