Nina Jean Fowler

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nina Jean Fowler.
Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
funeral will be streamed
on Brown Funeral Home's Facebook page
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Nina Jean Fowler, 76, of Brandenburg, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at Norton Hospital Downtown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayman and Clara Grimes Dennison; a brother, Donald Dennison; and three sisters, Carrie E. Rigdon, Frances McKeehan and Nellie Lucas.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Fowler of Brandenburg; two sons, Neal (Melita) Fowler of Owensboro and Keith (Rossana) Fowler of Cordydon, Indiana; a daughter, Kimberly King of Florida; two siblings, Charles Dennison of Stephensburg and Emma Dudgeon; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

A private funeral will streamed at 2 p.m. Monday, April 6, on Brown Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Donations can be made to Shiloh Holiness Christian School, 1450 Old Highway 135 SW, Corydon, IN 47112.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.