Nina Jean Fowler, 76, of Brandenburg, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at Norton Hospital Downtown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayman and Clara Grimes Dennison; a brother, Donald Dennison; and three sisters, Carrie E. Rigdon, Frances McKeehan and Nellie Lucas.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Fowler of Brandenburg; two sons, Neal (Melita) Fowler of Owensboro and Keith (Rossana) Fowler of Cordydon, Indiana; a daughter, Kimberly King of Florida; two siblings, Charles Dennison of Stephensburg and Emma Dudgeon; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
A private funeral will streamed at 2 p.m. Monday, April 6, on Brown Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Donations can be made to Shiloh Holiness Christian School, 1450 Old Highway 135 SW, Corydon, IN 47112.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2020