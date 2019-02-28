Nina Ruth Craddock Smith, 98, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Kensington Center in Elizabethtown.
She was a native of Hart County, a member of Pirtle Chapter Order of Eastern Star and a charter member of College Heights United Methodist Church. She was a former assembly line operator at Bowman Industries.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Lyle Smith; a son, Melvin Smith; two sisters, Amaryllis Edwards and Ruby Richardson; and her parents, Harvey and Lillian Logsdon Craddock.
Survivors include three grandchildren, Kevin Leslie Smith (Annette) of Elizabethtown, Robert Lane Smith (Natasha) of Cantonment, Florida, and Charles Glenn Smith (Sherri) of Germany; seven great grandchildren, Kaela Lea Smith, Amanda Leslie Smith, Kalan Lane Smith, Cody Cheyanne Smith, Chase Michael Smith, Tristan Smith and Tyler Smith; a great-great grandchild, Easton Wiechert; and a brother, the Rev. Harvey Craddock of Elizabethtown.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, at College Heights United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown with the Revs. Adam Sparks, Gary Maguffee and Harvey Craddock officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the church.
There will be an Eastern Star service at 7 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2019