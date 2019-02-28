Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nina Ruth (Craddock) Smith. View Sign

Nina Ruth Craddock Smith, 98, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Kensington Center in Elizabethtown.



She was a native of Hart County, a member of Pirtle Chapter Order of Eastern Star and a charter member of College Heights United Methodist Church. She was a former assembly line operator at Bowman Industries.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Lyle Smith; a son, Melvin Smith; two sisters, Amaryllis Edwards and Ruby Richardson; and her parents, Harvey and Lillian Logsdon Craddock.



Survivors include three grandchildren, Kevin Leslie Smith (Annette) of Elizabethtown, Robert Lane Smith (Natasha) of Cantonment, Florida, and Charles Glenn Smith (Sherri) of Germany; seven great grandchildren, Kaela Lea Smith, Amanda Leslie Smith, Kalan Lane Smith, Cody Cheyanne Smith, Chase Michael Smith, Tristan Smith and Tyler Smith; a great-great grandchild, Easton Wiechert; and a brother, the Rev. Harvey Craddock of Elizabethtown.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, at College Heights United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown with the Revs. Adam Sparks, Gary Maguffee and Harvey Craddock officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the church.



There will be an Eastern Star service at 7 p.m. Sunday at the church.



Nina Ruth Craddock Smith, 98, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Kensington Center in Elizabethtown.She was a native of Hart County, a member of Pirtle Chapter Order of Eastern Star and a charter member of College Heights United Methodist Church. She was a former assembly line operator at Bowman Industries.She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Lyle Smith; a son, Melvin Smith; two sisters, Amaryllis Edwards and Ruby Richardson; and her parents, Harvey and Lillian Logsdon Craddock.Survivors include three grandchildren, Kevin Leslie Smith (Annette) of Elizabethtown, Robert Lane Smith (Natasha) of Cantonment, Florida, and Charles Glenn Smith (Sherri) of Germany; seven great grandchildren, Kaela Lea Smith, Amanda Leslie Smith, Kalan Lane Smith, Cody Cheyanne Smith, Chase Michael Smith, Tristan Smith and Tyler Smith; a great-great grandchild, Easton Wiechert; and a brother, the Rev. Harvey Craddock of Elizabethtown.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, at College Heights United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown with the Revs. Adam Sparks, Gary Maguffee and Harvey Craddock officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the church.There will be an Eastern Star service at 7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Funeral Home Brown Funeral Home

306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close