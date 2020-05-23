Noah Janes, 78, of Hodgenville, passed away, Friday, May 22, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.
He was a member of Sunny Hill Church of Christ in Campbellsville, a retiree of Ford Motor Company and a member of UAW local 862.
Noah was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Pearl Brewington Janes; his parents, Delbert and Maymie Page Janes; and a sister, Margaret Gumm.
Survivors include two daughters, Vicki Robertson of Russell Springs and Kristi (Jayme) Burden of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren, Krystle Robertson, Dalton Robertson, Dylan Burden, Tyler Burden, Heather Selby and Brandon Robertson; a host of nieces and nephews; and a neighbor, Marty Smith, who was like a son.
A private family funeral is Wednesday, May 27, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Minister Steve Lee officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery.
Public visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
It is requested all visitors please wear a mask or face covering.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 24, 2020