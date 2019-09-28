Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Jean Knight. View Sign Service Information Trowbridge Funeral Home 234 West Dixie Avenue Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2204 Funeral 2:00 PM Trowbridge Funeral Home 234 West Dixie Avenue Elizabethtown , KY 42701 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Jean Knight, 84, of Elizabethtown passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Elizabethtown. She was a former member of the American Legion Post 113 Women's Auxiliary and was proud to be the yearly organizer of the Cundiff Family Reunion. Her love of shopping was only outshined by her passion to give, not only to her family but also to over a dozen non-profit charities. As an only child, she was surrounded by many loving cousins, aunts and uncles.



She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Michael VanMeter; her stepson, Michael Fogle and her parents, James Howard Hutchinson and Mary Alice Cundiff Hutchinson.



Survivors include her husband, Logan Knight; a son, Aaron Rodney Gaddis (Heather); three daughters, Linda Keith Campbell (Bud), Patti Carroll and Charlotte VanMeter Bragdon (Ron); three stepdaughters, Vicky Knott (Larry), Sherry Knight Recktenwald (Michael) and Kelly Lynch (Mardis); sixteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and her special friend, Dianne Aldrich (Phil).



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Kevin Roberts officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation begins at noon Monday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus of Central Kentucky.



