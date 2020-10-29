1/
Norma Jo (Gibson) Clopton
Norma Jo Gibson Clopton, 80, of Magnolia, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020, with family by her side, at Sunrise Manor Nursing home in Hodgenville.

Jo was born Nov. 5, 1939, in LaRue County to the late Wade and Lucy Ada Milby Gibson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and six sisters.

She was of the Baptist faith. She retired from Dow Corning with 25 years of service.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Shelby R. Clopton; a son, Ricky Clopton; a grandson, Wade (Ashley) Clopton; a great-grandson, Tyson Clopton; two sisters, Delores Wheeler and Devada Jefferies; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In keeping with the family's wishes because of COVID-19, services will be private.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William R. Rust Funeral Home-Hodgenville Chapel
612 North Lincoln Boulevard
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-3552
