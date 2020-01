Norma Moore Keith, 88, of Hodgenville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.She was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church, a member of the Crosstown Homemakers, an avid University of Kentucky Wildcat fan, an accomplished gardener and a "mother hen" to all the neighborhood kids.She was preceded in death by her husband, R.K. Keith; her parents, Rudolph and Alma Barr Moore; two sisters, Colleen Devine and Julia Fraley; and a brother, Bobby Moore.Survivors include two sons, Dale (Susie) Keith and Craig (Geri) Keith, all of Hodgenville; three granddaughters, Jennifer (Scott) Bernard, Jaime (Ryan) Price and Candace (Rick) Murray; three great-grandchildren, Luke Bernard, Brock Bernard and Sullivan Price; and five special nephews and a special niece.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Sid Lewis officiating. Burial follows in Buffalo Cemetery.Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Buffalo Baptist Church, 2530 Greensburg Road in Buffalo.