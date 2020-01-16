Norma Moore Keith, 88, of Hodgenville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church, a member of the Crosstown Homemakers, an avid University of Kentucky Wildcat fan, an accomplished gardener and a "mother hen" to all the neighborhood kids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, R.K. Keith; her parents, Rudolph and Alma Barr Moore; two sisters, Colleen Devine and Julia Fraley; and a brother, Bobby Moore.
Survivors include two sons, Dale (Susie) Keith and Craig (Geri) Keith, all of Hodgenville; three granddaughters, Jennifer (Scott) Bernard, Jaime (Ryan) Price and Candace (Rick) Murray; three great-grandchildren, Luke Bernard, Brock Bernard and Sullivan Price; and five special nephews and a special niece.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Sid Lewis officiating. Burial follows in Buffalo Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Buffalo Baptist Church, 2530 Greensburg Road in Buffalo.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020