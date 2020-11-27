Norma Sheraldine Heavrin Gilbert, 84, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin.
She was a native of Anydville, Kentucky, a former member of St. Brigid Catholic Church and retired from civil service at Fort Knox after 30 years where she spent most of her time in Pike Hall in the AG Office. She was an avid golfer, a beloved mother and an animal lover.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald LeRoy Gilbert; a daughter, Tammy Gilbert; her parents, Joseph Alvin Heavrin and Zorada Louise Smith Heavrin; and a brother, Terry Randall Heavrin.
She is survived by four children, Rhonda Kaye (Jeffrey) Pitts, Sherrill Ann Wycoff, Jennifer Leigh Gilbert and Eric Todd Gilbert, all of Elizabethtown; three grandsons, Jay (Jen) Pitts, Zachary Pitts and Jaxson Clifford Duvall; four great-grandchildren, Preston James Pitts, Parker Rosemary Pitts, Evelyn Elizabeth Pitts and Colton Spencer Pitts; one brother, Van (Marcella) Heavrin of Brandenburg; and two sisters, Gloria Jean Snider and Judy (Billy Joe) Vowels, all of Flaherty.
A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Deacon Karl Drerup officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Because of current state mandates, the funeral will be for immediate family only.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.