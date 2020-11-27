1/1
Norma Sheraldine Heavrin Gilbert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma Sheraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Sheraldine Heavrin Gilbert, 84, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin.

She was a native of Anydville, Kentucky, a former member of St. Brigid Catholic Church and retired from civil service at Fort Knox after 30 years where she spent most of her time in Pike Hall in the AG Office. She was an avid golfer, a beloved mother and an animal lover.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald LeRoy Gilbert; a daughter, Tammy Gilbert; her parents, Joseph Alvin Heavrin and Zorada Louise Smith Heavrin; and a brother, Terry Randall Heavrin.

She is survived by four children, Rhonda Kaye (Jeffrey) Pitts, Sherrill Ann Wycoff, Jennifer Leigh Gilbert and Eric Todd Gilbert, all of Elizabethtown; three grandsons, Jay (Jen) Pitts, Zachary Pitts and Jaxson Clifford Duvall; four great-grandchildren, Preston James Pitts, Parker Rosemary Pitts, Evelyn Elizabeth Pitts and Colton Spencer Pitts; one brother, Van (Marcella) Heavrin of Brandenburg; and two sisters, Gloria Jean Snider and Judy (Billy Joe) Vowels, all of Flaherty.

A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Deacon Karl Drerup officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Because of current state mandates, the funeral will be for immediate family only.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved