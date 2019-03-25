Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Thomas Lasley. View Sign

Norma Thomas Lasley, 88, of Hodgenville, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Colonial Nursing Home in Bardstown.



She was a member of First Baptist Church in Hodgenville and was a homemaker.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Oral Raymond Lasley; her parents, David Willie and Stella Spencer Thomas; a son-in-law, Larry Hedgespeth; a sister, Vivian Hayles; and a brother, Marion Thomas.



Survivors include a daughter, Cheryl Hedgespeth of Hodgenville; a son, Doug (Nancy) Lasley of Hodgenville; and a sister, Juanita Enlow of Hodgenville. She was blessed with six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; as well as, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.





Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

