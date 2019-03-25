Norma Thomas Lasley, 88, of Hodgenville, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Colonial Nursing Home in Bardstown.
|
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Hodgenville and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oral Raymond Lasley; her parents, David Willie and Stella Spencer Thomas; a son-in-law, Larry Hedgespeth; a sister, Vivian Hayles; and a brother, Marion Thomas.
Survivors include a daughter, Cheryl Hedgespeth of Hodgenville; a son, Doug (Nancy) Lasley of Hodgenville; and a sister, Juanita Enlow of Hodgenville. She was blessed with six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; as well as, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 26, 2019