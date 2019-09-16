Norma Victoria Cisco, 88, of Vine Grove, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.
She owned and taught classes at Norma's Ceramics, where she made beautiful ceramics poured and painted herself for many years. Her family has many cherished items. In 1988, she returned to school and earned her GED at 57 and then continued to attend class at Elizabethtown Community College. Norma attended Radcliff Presbyterian Church for many years and had many friends there.
She was preceded in death by her husband, retired Lt. Col. Robert N. Cisco; a son, David A. Cisco; parents, Madge and Chester Buehling; and five siblings.
She is survived by her five children, Teresa "Terri" (retired Master Sgt. Michael) Bradfield of Elizabethtown, Robert A. (Julie) Cisco of Florida, Deborah (retired Sgt. 1st Class Mike) Regan of Vine Grove, Diane (retired Sgt. J.D.) Noe of Vine Grove and Steven (Ulla) Cisco of Rineyville; her beloved pet, Chet; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; six great-greatgrandchildren; and three sisters, Judy Larkey of Fairland, Indiana, Rita (Robert) Rowe of Whiteland, Indiana, and Nancy (Danny) Gannon of Shelbyville, Indiana.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 17, 2019