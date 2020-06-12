Norman Bair
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman Bair, 82, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was a native of York, Pennsylvania, and attended Grace Lutheran Church in Vine Grove. He was retired after many years from Fort Knox civil service.

Norman enjoyed fishing, hunting and many outdoor activities and was a dedicated husband and caregiver of his wife Laura for 53 years until her death in 2010.

Consummate family man dedicated to Boy Scouts, Pop Warner and most activities involving his beloved children. He was past president of the Elizabethtown Lion's Club and was an active member for many years.

Survivors include two sons, Norman (Lisa) Bair and Mark (Kyle) Bair; a daughter, Tiffany Bair; four grandchildren, Mark Allen and Christian, Elizabeth and Patricia; two brothers, Thomas Bair and Richard Bair; four sisters, Flora Bair, Peggy Bair, Carolyn Fetrow and Barbara Thompson; and his very special friend, Jan Jefferson.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Pastor Ryan Schneider officiating. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family asks donations be made to the Elizabethtown Lions Club, cancer research of your choice or Hosparus.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 12 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Funeral
11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved