Norman Bair, 82, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.



He was a native of York, Pennsylvania, and attended Grace Lutheran Church in Vine Grove. He was retired after many years from Fort Knox civil service.



Norman enjoyed fishing, hunting and many outdoor activities and was a dedicated husband and caregiver of his wife Laura for 53 years until her death in 2010.



Consummate family man dedicated to Boy Scouts, Pop Warner and most activities involving his beloved children. He was past president of the Elizabethtown Lion's Club and was an active member for many years.



Survivors include two sons, Norman (Lisa) Bair and Mark (Kyle) Bair; a daughter, Tiffany Bair; four grandchildren, Mark Allen and Christian, Elizabeth and Patricia; two brothers, Thomas Bair and Richard Bair; four sisters, Flora Bair, Peggy Bair, Carolyn Fetrow and Barbara Thompson; and his very special friend, Jan Jefferson.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Pastor Ryan Schneider officiating. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



The family asks donations be made to the Elizabethtown Lions Club, cancer research of your choice or Hosparus.





