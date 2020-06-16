Norman G. Rock
Norman G. Rock, 89, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a farmer and retired from Dow Corning in Elizabethtown. Norman was a faithful member of Barren Run Baptist Church, where he served as chairman of the deacons and as moderator.

He was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Gene Rock; his parents, Roy Rock Sr. and Ruby Routt Rock; four brothers and a sister.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Gloria Loyall Rock; a son, Richard G. (Jill) Rock of Hodgenville; a daughter, Sharon Renee (Willard R.) McCoy of Vine Grove; three sisters, Juanita Shelton of Magnolia, Laverne Williams of Munfordville and Barbara Jean (Jim) Hendricks of Virginia; three brothers, Terry (Donna) Rock and Dale (Libby) Rock, all of Florida, and Wayne (Sue) Rock of Hodgenville; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Jim Hendricks and Clayton Rock officiating.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

It is recommended all visitors wear a mask or face covering.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2020.
