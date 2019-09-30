Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Harold Dupin. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Norman Harold Dupin, 87, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.



Mr. Dupin was born and raised in Eastview. He was a 1950 graduate of Lynnvale High School. He opted to pass on a scholarship in basketball to Lindsay Wilson College to marry his sweetheart, Edith. They worked the family farm along-side his father and mother enabling to purchase their first home in Stephensburg, where they welcomed their first child one year thereafter. The house eventually became the home of Edith's parents, Alonzo and Dollie Nugent. He was a hard-working businessman and carpenter. He single handedly built four of the family's five homes and had a passion for all projects in home improvement, landscaping and as a collector. He started at Western Auto in 1952, where he worked more than 30 years, initially changing batteries working his way up to management and eventually ownership.



He and Edith retired to Florida and most recently he moved back to Elizabethtown residing with his daughter, husband and Jake, beloved family pet.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith K. Nugent Dupin; a daughter, Netella K. Davidson (Jim); his parents, Hazel and Ida Mae Dupin; and a sister, Velma Goodman.



He leaves behind a brother, Eugene (Sally); a son, Jackie (Carol); a daughter, Robynn (Lance); a sister-in-law, Julia Richardson (Glenn); and a son-in-law, Jim (Joan); six grandchildren, Amy, Lisa (Doug), Dottie (Josh), Adam (Christy), Calley and Lindsay (AJ); and nine great-grandchildren, Nick, Erika, Natalie, Alexis, Gabrielle, Hunter, Tyler, Cadence and Serenity.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Neil Janes officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 10 a.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Donations can be made to Paws Shelter Foundation Inc. at pawsshelterfoundation.

Norman Harold Dupin, 87, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.Mr. Dupin was born and raised in Eastview. He was a 1950 graduate of Lynnvale High School. He opted to pass on a scholarship in basketball to Lindsay Wilson College to marry his sweetheart, Edith. They worked the family farm along-side his father and mother enabling to purchase their first home in Stephensburg, where they welcomed their first child one year thereafter. The house eventually became the home of Edith's parents, Alonzo and Dollie Nugent. He was a hard-working businessman and carpenter. He single handedly built four of the family's five homes and had a passion for all projects in home improvement, landscaping and as a collector. He started at Western Auto in 1952, where he worked more than 30 years, initially changing batteries working his way up to management and eventually ownership.He and Edith retired to Florida and most recently he moved back to Elizabethtown residing with his daughter, husband and Jake, beloved family pet.He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith K. Nugent Dupin; a daughter, Netella K. Davidson (Jim); his parents, Hazel and Ida Mae Dupin; and a sister, Velma Goodman.He leaves behind a brother, Eugene (Sally); a son, Jackie (Carol); a daughter, Robynn (Lance); a sister-in-law, Julia Richardson (Glenn); and a son-in-law, Jim (Joan); six grandchildren, Amy, Lisa (Doug), Dottie (Josh), Adam (Christy), Calley and Lindsay (AJ); and nine great-grandchildren, Nick, Erika, Natalie, Alexis, Gabrielle, Hunter, Tyler, Cadence and Serenity.The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Neil Janes officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 10 a.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.Donations can be made to Paws Shelter Foundation Inc. at pawsshelterfoundation. Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close