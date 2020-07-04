1/1
Norman McCoy
Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Norman McCoy, 81, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville.

CSM McCoy was retired from the United States Army and a veteran of the Vietnam War. His memberships include Vine Grove Baptist Church and Morrison Lodge No. 76, F&AM, Elizabethtown.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Myrtle McCoy of Radcliff; four children, Eugenia Cunning­ham and her husband, Rodney, of Anderson County, David McCoy and his wife, Sara, of Goshen, Daniel McCoy and his wife, Kristie, of Frankfort, Kevin McCoy and his wife, Sherri, of Goshen; nine grandchildren, Eric, Ashley, Stephen, Nicholas, Matthew, Kennedy, Denise, Bryce and Tanner; two great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Sawyer; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral for Mr. McCoy is at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Brother Larry Vance officiating. A graveside service with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.

Memorial donations can be made to Vine Grove Baptist Church General Fund, 408 W. Main St., Vine Grove, KY 40175.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 4 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Service
10:00 AM
Chism Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
