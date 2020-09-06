1/
Norman Scott Douglas
Norman Douglas Scott, 80, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church, a retired history teacher at North Hardin High School and later retired from the State of Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Iris Scott; parents, Leslie Mitchell and Lyda Thelma Scott; a stepson, Allan Flynn; and a brother, Danny Scott.
He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Joyce Ann Scott; three siblings, Jimmy Murphy, Dorothy (Calvin) Shenwell and Emma Jean Castle; and three stepchildren, June Blocker, Jerry Curtsinger and Jim Curtsinger.
Burial will be in Sloans Valley Cemetery in Somerset.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
