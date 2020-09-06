Norman Douglas Scott, 80, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at his home.

He was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church, a retired history teacher at North Hardin High School and later retired from the State of Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Iris Scott; parents, Leslie Mitchell and Lyda Thelma Scott; a stepson, Allan Flynn; and a brother, Danny Scott.

He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Joyce Ann Scott; three siblings, Jimmy Murphy, Dorothy (Calvin) Shenwell and Emma Jean Castle; and three stepchildren, June Blocker, Jerry Curtsinger and Jim Curtsinger.

Burial will be in Sloans Valley Cemetery in Somerset.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store