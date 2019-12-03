Norva Ellen Lark, 68, of Rineyville, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was a native of Hillsville, Virginia, and a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and choir member. She helped start the cardiac rehabilitation program at Hardin Memorial Hospital and had been a registered nurse for 40 years. She was a member of Classic Corvettes of Kentucky, loved horseback riding and was a master gardener.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim Cox and Ellen Marshall Cox.



Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Jim Lark; two sons, Christopher FitzPatrick of Rineyville and Andrew FitzPatrick of Maitland, Florida; and four grandchildren, Ian, Johnathon, Isaiah and Thomas FitzPatrick.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Dan Lincoln officiating. Burial will be in Wilkinson Memorial Cemetery in Hillsville.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the church. A prayer vigil is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

