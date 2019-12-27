O, Ae Cha Holmes, 66, of Cecilia, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family.
She was a native of Paju-Kun, Korea, and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a foster care provider and always had an open door policy for anyone who needed her. If you came to her house hungry, you certainly would not leave that way. She had the biggest heart and iron fist and would tell you she could speak perfectly good English.
She is survived by her children, David Holmes (Kelly), Rebecha Holmes Howlett (Aaron), Alfred Holmes (Virginia), Robert Holmes (Tina Anderson), Dennis Holmes (Fatimah), Tyler Shores (Deanna), Kory Holmes (Dillon) and Joseph O'Brien; grandchildren, Craig and Jessica Holmes, Aecha and Wade Helm (Tierra Eversley), Onjoli Murphy, Alexandria Holmes, Domenic and Rory Holmes and Ty and Euan Shores; and a great-grandchild, Leo Helm, all of Cecilia.
Private memorial services will be at a later date.
Visitation is from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019