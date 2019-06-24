Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olaf G. "O.G. Bray" Bray. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home 2072 S. Dixie Blvd. Radcliff , KY 40160 (270)-351-3172 Send Flowers Obituary

Olaf G. Bray (O.G. Bray), 86, of Radcliff, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 23, 2019.



He was born May 4, 1933, in Holdenville, Oklahoma. He served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant and was owner of Bray's Cabinet Shop for 24 years and Bray's Exxon and Marathon in Radcliff. He was a member of Stithton Baptist Church, Stephensburg Masonic Lodge, a founding member of Kentucky Corps of Longrifle Men No. 27, a lifetime member of Bucksnort Longrifle, Radcliff Police Department Auxiliary Police three years, captain on the Radcliff Voluntary Fire Department for 20 years and was a member of American Legion Post No. 113. He also coached for Radcliff Baseball Association. Woodworking was his passion and he was an avid fisherman.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Johnson Bray; his father, Walter Bray; his mother, Pearl Bryant Scudero; his stepfather, Bill Scudero; and a sister, Wanda Hurd.



Survivors include his three children, Greg (Donna) Bray, Kim (Tom) Chatoney and Shanon Bray; four grandchildren, Stacy (Bo) Fields, Crissy (Gerald) Gaspar, Jeremy (Tina) Chatoney and Ryan (Amanda) Bray; five great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Julia, Jacob, Zachary and Kayla; a great-great-granddaughter, Leilani; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.



The funeral is at noon Thursday, June 27, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Revs. Brian Voelker and Denver Copeland officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

