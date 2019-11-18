Oleda Givan Smallwood, 91, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare.
She was a native of Hardin County, a member of Mt. Olive Cumberland Presbyterian Church and retired from E'town Sportswear. She liked to garden and made beautiful quilts. She was famous for her fried pies and country ham and biscuits.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard "Gene" Smallwood Sr.; her parents, Alfred and Osie Hay Givan; a sister, Opal Smallwood; three brothers, Robert, Marvin and Harley Givan; and son-in-law, Jerry Lynch.
She is survived by her son, Leonard Smallwood Jr. (Oksana) of Louisville; a daughter, Carolyn Lynch of Cecilia; two sisters, Helen Butterworth of Constantine and Georgia Reed of Vertrees; and a stepgranddaughter, Olga.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Jimmy Sutton officiating. Burial follows in Mt. Olive Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 19, 2019