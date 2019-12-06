Oleta Jean Butler Lucas, 88, of Cecilia, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville.
She was a native of Breckinridge County and was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Wilson Lucas; her parents, Albert and Selma Butler; three brothers, Melvin, Ronnie and Floyd Butler; a sister, Geneva Butler; and a great-grandchild, Waylon Lucas.
Survivors include four sons, Roger (Marchitta) Lucas and Wallace (Brenda) Lucas, all of Cecilia, Larry (Sheila) Lucas of Clarkson and Gary (Ruby) Lucas of Dyer; a brother, Finley (Doris) Butler of Madrid; two sisters, Brenda (Russell) Horn of Madrid and Maxine (Tommy) Henning of McDaniels; six grandchildren, Stephen (Stacie) Lucas, Jenean (Jeffrey) Anderson, Chris (Carrie) Lucas, Megan (Brian) Bell, Corey (Megan) Lucas and Halea (Eddie) Sandfer; and 13 great-grandchildren, Spencer Lucas, Forrest Cooper, Skyler Lucas, Sander Lucas, Cash Lucas, Sylas Sandfer, Ashlyn Bell, Brooks Bell, Palmer Lucas, Taylor Greenwell, Alexis Anderson, Taylor Bell and Andrew Anderson; and a great-great grandchild, Sutton Lucas.
The funeral is at noon Monday, Dec. 9, at Open Valley Baptist Church in Cecilia with Jeff Doyle officiating. Burial follows in Howevalley Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to .
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 7, 2019