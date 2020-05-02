Oleta Kathryn Miller Henderson, 76, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was born in Cecilia to Winnie W. Sr .and Thelma Graham Miller. She was a retired registered nurse at Hardin Memorial Hospital and attended White Mills Christian Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Robert L. Miller Sr. and Harold W. Miller Sr.; three sisters Alice Smith, Rosemary Clark and Judy Embry; and a stepgranddaughter, Donna Basham.



Survivors include her loving husband, Gene Henderson of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Susan Gray of Elizabethtown; a son, Steve (Mcrae) Cason of Lexington; a grandson, Travis Jones of Elizabethtown; a stepdaughter, Linda Bishop of Elizabethtown; a stepson, Gary (Kathy) Henderson of White Mills; three brothers, Winnie Miller Jr. of Radcliff, Danny (Pat) Miller of Rineyville and Kenneth David Miller of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Linda Killion of Rineyville and Kay Clarkson of Elizabethtown; also four stepgranddaughters, a stepgrandson and six stepgreat-grandchildren.



A private family graveside service is at 11 a.m. Monday, May 4, at White Mills Christian Church Cemetery in White Mills with the Rev. Tim Dennis officiating.





