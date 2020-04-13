Omar Bunch

Omar Bunch, 47, of Fort Knox, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.

He was a native of Teaneck, New Jersey, and was active-duty Army for 23 years. He loved the Lord and loved training his recruiters and was an awesome husband, dad and friend to everyone.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lessee Bunch and Araminta Lawrence Bunch; and his brothers, Terry Bunch, Lessee Bunch Jr. and Carl Bunch.

Omar is survived by his wife of 22 years, Saki­nah Shariff Bunch of Fort Knox; three children, Jona­than Mason Bunch of Georgia, Divyne Bunch of Eliza­beth­town and Elijah Omar Bunch of Fort Knox; a brother, Lawrence Bunch of Texas; and one sister, Margo Hen­derson of New Jersey.

A private service will be held at New Life Church with Pastor Timothy Parish officiating.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2020
